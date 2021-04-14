Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 135,139 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,139 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of Envista worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after acquiring an additional 448,177 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,551.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NVST opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -324.23 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

