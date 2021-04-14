Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 164 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in American Tower by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $242.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

