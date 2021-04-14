Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 279,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Truist increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Shares of BECN opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $324,321.75. Insiders have sold a total of 72,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,984 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

