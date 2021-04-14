Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,988 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $18,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.