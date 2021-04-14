Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $134.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YUM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.95.

YUM opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $117.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

