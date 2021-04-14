Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

WERN opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

