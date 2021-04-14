West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

LMT stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,936. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

