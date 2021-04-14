Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1,167.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000.

Shares of WIA stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 26,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,368. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

