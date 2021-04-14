Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 428,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 74,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of WMC opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a current ratio of 492.20. The company has a market capitalization of $191.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

