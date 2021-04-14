Wincanton (LON:WIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $452.00

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 452 ($5.91) and last traded at GBX 439 ($5.74), with a volume of 40911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

The stock has a market cap of £545.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 365.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 280.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28.

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

