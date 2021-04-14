Winfield Associates Inc. Invests $322,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,440. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

