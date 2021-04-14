WINk Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $448.24 million and approximately $413.46 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

