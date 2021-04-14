WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 396.0% in March

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 396.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DGRE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,875. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

