WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market cap of $949.83 million, a PE ratio of -57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.