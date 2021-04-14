Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of DE stock opened at $378.67 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.19 and its 200 day moving average is $290.61. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Deere & Company by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,361,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

