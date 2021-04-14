xDai Price Tops $28.11 on Exchanges (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. xDai has a market cap of $147.23 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xDai has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One xDai coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.11 or 0.00043592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xDai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00066493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00277436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00726751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,935.88 or 0.99152137 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00022967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.20 or 0.00845498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xDai Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,364,665 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,737 coins. xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

xDai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xDai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xDai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xDai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xDai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.