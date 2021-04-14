XMax (XMX) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. XMax has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and $1.71 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMax has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00064659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.13 or 0.00677543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00032748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00036028 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (XMX) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,219,439,486 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.