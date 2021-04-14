Yandex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,627 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,573% compared to the average daily volume of 456 call options.

Shares of YNDX opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. Yandex has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 175.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YNDX. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Yandex by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Yandex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

