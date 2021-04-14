Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YARIY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 86.45%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

