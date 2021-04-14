YEE Reaches Market Cap of $5.04 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. YEE has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $985,882.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YEE has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00064779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00089048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.21 or 0.00662430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00036278 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

