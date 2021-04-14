yieldwatch (WATCH) Achieves Market Cap of $13.95 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $13.95 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00267730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.04 or 0.00722031 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00024729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,507.43 or 0.99620325 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.60 or 0.00874322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

