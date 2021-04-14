Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 53.7% in March

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YAHOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Z in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Z alerts:

OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.28. Z has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.