Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTL. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,409 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 479,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

PSTL traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,745. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $174.24 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

