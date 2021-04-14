Zacks: Analysts Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post sales of $54.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.40 million and the lowest is $54.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $238.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.20 million to $240.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $271.53 million, with estimates ranging from $266.60 million to $275.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYA. Raymond James began coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 97,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.64 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.