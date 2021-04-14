Zacks: Analysts Expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $984.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $28.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

