Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $2.45. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARWR. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,064 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,140 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.17. 648,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,000. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 1.62.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

