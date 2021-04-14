Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.71). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUTL. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 320,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUTL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 252,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,700. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $293.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

