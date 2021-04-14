Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to report $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

Shares of DTE traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $138.72. 639,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.01. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.39 and a 52-week high of $138.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

