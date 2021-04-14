Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.79. Globant posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLOB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.66. 155,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.52 and a 200 day moving average of $203.55. Globant has a 12 month low of $93.74 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

