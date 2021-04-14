Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 289,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,974,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,917 shares of company stock worth $1,831,581 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 530,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

