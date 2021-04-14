Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to post $173.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $149.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $669.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.30 million to $674.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $708.15 million, with estimates ranging from $694.50 million to $721.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 302,991 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,267. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $694.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

