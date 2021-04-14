Zacks: Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,065,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $59.50. 557,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,845. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

