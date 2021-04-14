Zacks: Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Post $0.32 EPS

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,623. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $51.75 and a one year high of $146.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72 and a beta of 1.93.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit