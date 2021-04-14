Zacks: Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,623. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $51.75 and a one year high of $146.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72 and a beta of 1.93.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

