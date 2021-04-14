Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.87. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%.

MANT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.55. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

