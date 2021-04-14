Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $682.98 Million

Brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce $682.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $640.00 million and the highest is $718.10 million. Mattel posted sales of $594.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.43. 2,316,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,950. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,043.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. Mattel has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.