Zacks: Brokerages Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. NICE reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after buying an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NICE by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after buying an additional 582,453 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,717,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,605,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ NICE traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,656. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.22. NICE has a twelve month low of $156.16 and a twelve month high of $288.73.
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
