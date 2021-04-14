Zacks: Brokerages Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. NICE reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after buying an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NICE by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after buying an additional 582,453 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,717,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,605,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,656. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.22. NICE has a twelve month low of $156.16 and a twelve month high of $288.73.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.