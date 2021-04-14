Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. The Progressive reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

PGR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.18. 2,189,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.03. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after buying an additional 483,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

