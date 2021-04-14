Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.88). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%.

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $400,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,622. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

