Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to Hold

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $157.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AGCO's earnings estimates for the current quarter and current year have been stable of late. It expects adjusted earnings per share for 2021 to be between $7.00 and $7.25, reflecting year-over-year growth of 39% at mid-point. Net sales for the current year is expected to lie between $10.2 billion and $10.4 billion. Stabilization of U.S farm sector on the back of improved commodity prices will lead to higher agricultural equipment demand in the near term. Further, AGCO’s investments in technology, product innovations, smart farming solutions and cost-control initiatives to drive margins will stoke growth. However, the company expects bleak demand in European markets in the current year as higher feed costs will challenge dairy producers. Also, higher material costs and uncertainties related to the pandemic might hurt AGCO's results.”

Get AGCO alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,428. AGCO has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.