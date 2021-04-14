Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 347,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $882.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

