Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Shares of EXP opened at $140.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $142.86.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

