Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Hold

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

NGG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Grid has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in National Grid by 610.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in National Grid by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in National Grid by 52.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

