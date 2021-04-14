Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $130.90 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average is $102.64.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Synaptics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $39,481,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

