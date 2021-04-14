Zacks Investment Research Initiates Coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Zacks Investment Research began coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “not rated” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 169.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

TLSA opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.53 million, a P/E ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 1.41. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $12.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,051,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), which is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was founded by Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone on November 4, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

