Zacks Investment Research Initiates Coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Zacks Investment Research began coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “not rated” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 169.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
TLSA opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.53 million, a P/E ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 1.41. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $12.17.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), which is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was founded by Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone on November 4, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
