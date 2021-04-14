Zacks Investment Research Lowers Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NYSE VVV opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth $161,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth $213,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.