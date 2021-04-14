Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to “Buy”

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $216.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCMP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

CCMP stock opened at $186.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.