Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) to Buy

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

GRIN opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

