Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in March

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ZLDAF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Zelira Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.09.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and opioid reduction; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer, as well as the potential for cannabinoid formulations to treat diabetes-associated cognitive decline.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Zelira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zelira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit