Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in March

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ZLDAF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Zelira Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.09.

Get Zelira Therapeutics alerts:

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and opioid reduction; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer, as well as the potential for cannabinoid formulations to treat diabetes-associated cognitive decline.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Zelira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zelira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.