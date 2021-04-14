Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $193.70 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00066160 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003373 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,461,646,922 coins and its circulating supply is 11,170,179,769 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

