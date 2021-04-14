Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 1,412,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 164,973,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $933,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,764,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,505 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 285,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Zomedica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

